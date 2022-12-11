Choreographer Rajit Dev on Nora Fatehi’s upside down Tricolour moment at FIFA 2022, 'I can call it a mistake as it was unintentional'

Rajit Dev with Nora Fatehi |

Nora Fatehi has had many accomplishments over the years. However, her latest one is probably her biggest one till date — The diva not only sang the FIFA 2022 anthem Light The Sky, but also performed it on the global stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar recently. Rajit Dev has choreographed the FIFA 2022 Anthem.

Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has worked closely with the actress-dancer on numerous projects, numbers has always thought very highly of her. Nora was embroiled in a recent controversy where she mistakenly held the Indian flag upside down at FIFA.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Rajit opens up about the controversy surrounding the incident.

“Nora Fatehi is the most successful girl I’ve seen and that is only because of her hard work and dedication. She has done something that no one had imagined. She has become the first Bollywood celebrity to sing a FIFA official anthem and perform on a FIFA stage. I’m so proud of her. I’ve been a part of this project as the choreographer,” Rajit says.

He adds, “Regarding the Indian flag controversy, I want to highlight that Nora’s intentions were pure. She raised an Indian flag on the FIFA stage and said ‘Jai Hind’ which 80,000 people followed. I was feeling proud. There was a lot of wind on stage and she was holding a mic in one hand. Trying to adjust the flag which came on her face, unknowingly, she turned the flag upside down.”

On a parting note he concludes, “I can call it a mistake as it was unintentional, she didn't see that she had turned it upside down because she was shouting ‘Jai Hind’. I’m proud of her and everyone from my team who went there to perform is proud of her.”

Nora was recently seen on the big screen in films like Thank God and An Action Hero.