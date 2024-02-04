Chiranjeevi Says He Was 'Not At All Excited' To Receive Padma Vibhushan: 'I Was Much Happier After...'

South superstar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, on January 24. However, the megastar has now shared that he was "not at all excited" for the award, and in fact, he was happier when he received the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

At a recent event, Chiranjeevi was seen stating how people around him were happy when he was bestowed upon with the Padma Vibhushan, but he did not feel the excitement.

"I was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award. After so many years, I was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and I was not at all excited. Sure, I was happy and I knew that I had to acknowledge this award with dignity and respect, and I did that," he admitted.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attended a dinner hosted by actor Chiranjeevi and congratulated him for receiving Padma Vibhushan. CM also met Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan. (03/02) pic.twitter.com/yBi3qEZwPO — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

He went on to say that what filled his heart was the joy that the people around him felt for him. "From people in the cinema industry, people from various organizations and associations to the politicians. It is the love that was showered upon me in this last week or so that gave me so much more happiness than actually receiving the award," he added.

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan this year for his contribution to Indian cinema. As his name was announced, he had stated that he was humbled and grateful for the honour.

"It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you," he had said.