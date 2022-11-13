Children's Day special: Team Rocket Gang Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Bosco Leslie Martis share their favourite childhood memories

Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Bosco Leslie Martis | Pic: Instagram/nikifying

The Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta-starrer Rocket Gang hit screens on November 11. The film, which also stars a few very talented children, is the perfect treat for little ones. It is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The Free Press Journal caught up with the film’s team for their most memorable Children’s Day memories.

Aditya Seal

“Children’s Day has always been very special as we used to celebrate a lot in school. It used to be one of those days when we all were treated with samosas, wafers, sandwiches and jalebis. We used to dress up in different clothes and play musical chairs. Once we were celebrating Sports Day cum Children’s Day in my building where I used to stay as a kid. There were 15 children who participated. We had to jump and eat the hanging jalebis and run towards the finish line.”

Nikita Dutta

“Children’s Day has always been a day after my birthday so I always feel that it is an extension to my birthday celebration for me but the most exciting part was that we used to always get goodies in school. We got to not wear the uniform and eat chocolates.”

Bosco Leslie Martis

“When I was in school, it was the only day which was really cool. We could wear our own cool outfits like on our birthdays in school. I used to be so excited and couldn’t sleep the night before.”