Chhaya Kadam Defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Anger Issues: 'If We Ruin His Film...'

Chhaya Kadam is currently over the moon after All We Imagine As Light won at Cannes 2024, becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. The actress who was a part of Alia Bhatt starter Gangubai Kathiawadi, defended director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger issues.

In an interview with Zoom she said that she witnessed Sanjay's anger on the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Talking to Zoom, she said that she feels that Sanjay has the right.

"If he has thought so much about his film, and if we come in the end and ruin it, then how will it be okay for him? I saw some things there… when he got upset. I thought ‘This is not how it works’ and ‘I haven’t worked on such a set before’. But afterwards, we just spoke once and everything was clear after that. Post that, it was smooth sailing," she added.

Chhaya also recalled that during one of the dance sequences in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali allowed her to choreograph for her character.

“The choreographer had some other steps for Rashmibai. Sir saw it once and he left. He came back and asked me how would Rashmibai perform? Then I thought about it and I showed it to him. He really liked it. He gives a lot of freedom. People only talk about his anger but getting this kind of freedom is also very important,” she said.

Chhaya is being lauded for her work in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express.