'Chemistry Is Chemistrifying,' Say Fans Of Isha Malviya, Parth Samthaan As A Steamy BTS Video Of Them From An Upcoming Project Goes Viral

Pictures of Parth Samthaan and Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya from their upcoming project have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now. While fans of both the actors have eagerly awaited the opportunity to see them together on screen, a new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the two from the sets of their show has only added to this excitement.

In this video shared by a paparazzi page on their Instagram handle, Isha and Parth can be seen shooting for their upcoming music video. However, it is their steamy chemistry in this video that has fans of both the actors rooting for them. Both Isha and Parth can be seen in night attire in this video. While Parth can be seen kissing Isha in the video, the duo are later seen listening to the director's input on their performance. Ever since this video has gone viral, fans of both Isha and Parth, unable to contain their excitement, have filled the comments section of the page.

One user wrote, "Isha and Parth should do a web series or a TV show together. They make such a hot couple." Another wrote, "Damn, these two look fab together." A user commented on the actors sharing an electrifying chemistry and wrote, "Chemistry is chemistrifying." Another said, "Super excited."

While fans of the actors have eagerly awaited the release of the song, there has been no official announcement on the same by the actors or the music label yet.