Check out adorable pics of Virat and Anushka as kids

On Thursday, the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they were expecting their first baby.

The baby is all set to arrive in January 2021 and their fans are really looking forward to the arrival of the baby.

The couple posted a picture flaunting Anushka's baby bump.

Well, it's going to be a while till the baby arrives. Now, we have compiled a bunch of photos from Virat and Anushka's childhood and one cannot deny that they are adorbly cute!

Check out the pictures here: