Check out adorable pics of Virat and Anushka as kids

On Thursday, the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they were expecting their first baby.
The baby is all set to arrive in January 2021 and their fans are really looking forward to the arrival of the baby.
The couple posted a picture flaunting Anushka's baby bump.
Well, it's going to be a while till the baby arrives. Now, we have compiled a bunch of photos from Virat and Anushka's childhood and one cannot deny that they are adorbly cute!
Check out the pictures here:
You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This oneâs for all our friends. To the ones weâve grown up with and the ones who are with us today.... Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!
From that day on to now, Iâm free and strong and all thats me, for the people who just let me be ... #HappyWomensDay to all those women who feel like this and men who help pave their way ! #dancetoyourownbeat #beoriginalbeyourself
I couldn't possibly be more like anyone as I am like my father. I wish every girl growing up gets to look up to a man like I got to with my dad. He taught me to stand up for myself and what I believed in and never allow anyone to treat me wrongly. My biggest inspiration comes from him and how wonderful this world would be if there were more men like you papa! I love you to the moon and back â¤â¤â¤ #FathersDay
This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day ðð
Good old days. ðð. Spot me in the picture ðð¤
Moments like these make you believe and feel grateful for where you are. Once i was trying to make eye contact with this legend as a child and then was interviewed by the same legend while playing test cricket for india. I guess dreams do come true. All you have to do is always believe in yourself. #grateful #thankful
