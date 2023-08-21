 ‘Cheap Girl’: Avneet Kaur Mercilessly TROLLED For Stepping Out In Short Bodycon Dress
What caught the attention of internet users was her repeated adjustments to the dress, evident from a viral video that has been making rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Young Actress Avneet Kaur has once again captured the spotlight, but this time it's not for her project but for her unusual fashion.The actress landed in a controversy after her recent appearance at a popular Mumbai eatery, Bastian.

The actress left everyone astounded as she stepped out in a daring nude-hued bodycon dress. The outfit boasted spaghetti straps, a snug fit, and a plunging square neckline. Her ensemble was complemented by an array of gold bracelets and an elegant miniature Dior bag.

The actress, who's basked in the limelight for her remarkable acting skills and captivating looks, now finds herself caught in a swirl of online criticism.

NETIZENS TROLL AVNEET KAUR FOR ADJUSTING HER SHORT DRESS

Netizens took to various platforms to express their opinions about her unconventional choice of attire. Some remarks focused on her discomfort, with comments like, "Looks like she is on drugs," while others questioned the need to wear such clothes if she wasn't at ease.

The scrutiny extended to her behavior, with some noting a change in her demeanor. One user commented, "What's wrong with her? She has become so weird... adjusting clothes and showing off her attitude."

HER WORK FRONT

Talking about her professional front, Avneet recently graced the screen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru', a film by Kangana Ranaut featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Released on a prominent OTT platform, the movie drew a spectrum of reactions from its viewers.

One particular highlight was Avneet's on-screen kiss with Nawazuddin, which added another layer to the conversation surrounding the actress.

Looking ahead, Avneet Kaur's fans can anticipate her upcoming project, 'Luv Ki Arranged Marriage', where she will share the screen with Sunny Singh.

Read Also
Avneet Kaur's London Diaries: A Vacation Full Of Fashion, Food & Fun
'Cheap Girl': Avneet Kaur Mercilessly TROLLED For Stepping Out In Short Bodycon Dress

'Cheap Girl': Avneet Kaur Mercilessly TROLLED For Stepping Out In Short Bodycon Dress

