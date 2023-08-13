Avneet Kaur's Glam London Photo Dump!

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Avneet Kaur is enjoying the time of her life in London
The actress is basking in the success of her film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
Avneet has shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle from her London vacay
"Highly considering going to the craft store and turning these pictures into a scrap book," she wrote
Avneet can be seen flaunting her A game in fashion in her London pics
She set the internet on fire with her glam photoshoot in the city
The 21-year-old actress proves that she can give other fashionistas in Bollywood a run for their money
She also gave her fans a glimpse of her scrumptious breakfast while in London
Thanks For Reading!