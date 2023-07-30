Avneet Kaur's London Diaries: A Vacation Full Of Fashion, Food & Fun

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur took a break from her busy schedule after the release of her film Tiku Weds Sheru and headed to London for a fun-filled vacation.
Avneet enjoys a shopping spree in the trendy district of Notting Hill, leaving her fans in awe of her fashionable blue look.
Indulging in the city's gastronomic delights, Avneet treated herself to fancy brunches and shared a delightful snapshot in a denim skirt, crop top, and jacket.
Partying the night away in Mayfair's nightclub, Avneet dazzled in a perfect metallic dress .
She also shared a sweet moment of receiving flowers from someone she met there.
Fans could't get enough of Avneet's glamorous style as she rocks a black velvet dress paired with stunning shimmery accessories and silver bag.
And She fell in love with London in no time!
The actress stunned in her denim crop top, skirt, and long shiny black boots, captivating her followers with her fashionable London day.
Before her London adventure came to an end, Avneet treated her followers to a her last travel look posing graciously with a statue in the city of London.
