Channing Tatum left speechless as he enjoys 'magical' moments with daughter at 'Frozen' musical

New York: Actor Channing Tatum had a "magical" time with his daughter at the "Frozen" musical.
The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from his outing to see "Frozen" on Broadway with his six-year-old daughter, Everly, reports etonline.com.
Tatum's slideshow features his little girl -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan -- all dressed up in her Elsa costume and blonde, braided wig.
"Ok frozen the musical seriously magical," the 39-year-old actor wrote alongside the post.
"The entire cast is so talented it's kind of unreal. I have no words."
The actor's fun day with Everly comes soon after he filed a request that he and Dewan meet with a counsellor once a month to help schedule their time with Everly and assist in resolving any of their co-parenting issues. The former couple finalised their divorce last month.
