Chandigarh Professor Rebuts Diljit Dosanjh's 'Double Standards' Allegations; Claims He Opposes All Artists Promoting Drugs, Alcohol In Songs | IANS & File Pic

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, has rejected Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s allegations of "double standards" over restrictions on song lyrics, saying his objections are not limited to one artist but extend to singers across the music industry whose songs allegedly promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

Responding to Dosanjh’s remarks during his November 21 concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Dharennavar said he had also raised objections to performances by international and Indian artists, including Coldplay, and maintained that he was against songs promoting substance abuse irrespective of who performs them.

Dosanjh had questioned why Coldplay faced no similar objections when the British band performed its song Hymn for the Weekend, featuring the line “I'm feeling drunk and high”, at the same venue in January 2025, while his own songs attracted restrictions.

Rejecting the comparison, Dharennavar, in a self-recorded video message, said he had submitted a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in Ahmedabad before Coldplay’s performance. According to him, the officer subsequently issued a notice asking the band not to perform the song.

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“Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song,” Dharennavar said.

He added that he would share a copy of the notice issued by the District Child Protection Officer, claiming that it specifically mentioned the song and the line in question.

Clarifying his position, Dharennavar said he had also raised objections against other singers and their songs in different states.

“I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards,” he said.

He further stated that he had complained against singers including Sunidhi Chauhan in Ahmedabad and Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Babbu Maan and Sharry Mann in Punjab, seeking action against songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and gun culture during live performances.

Dharennavar had earlier expressed disappointment and sought restrictions over Dosanjh performing three songs at his Ahmedabad concert.

The tracks included Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya.

He cited concerns over their alleged promotion of alcohol and drug consumption.

However, Dharennavar expressed happiness that Dosanjh did not wear a bullet belt during the performance, another precautionary measure that had been raised ahead of the concert.

“I am very happy that Diljit Dosanjh did not wear a bullet belt,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the singer would refrain from performing the songs at future concerts.

“I hope in the coming time, he will not sing the wrong songs, like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya on the stage. I am very hopeful. Because Dosanjh is talented and intelligent,” Dharennavar said.

Dharennavar further referred to the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, saying artists should be mindful of the message conveyed through their music.

“He will understand that there is a drug-free India campaign going on in our country,” he said, repeatedly emphasising the need to support efforts to create awareness against substance abuse.

His remarks come amid a wider debate over restrictions on song lyrics, the influence of music on children and the extent to which artists should be held responsible for the content they perform at public events.

During his November 21 Ahmedabad concert, Dosanjh questioned the scrutiny surrounding his songs and compared the restrictions imposed on him with the treatment of international performers.

Recalling Coldplay’s January 2025 concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he said, “Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”

Dosanjh also defended his Indian identity, pointing out that he and his crew were born and brought up in India. He said his international performances helped take Punjabi and Indian music to audiences across the world.

The singer's comments came after authorities were approached over certain songs in his concert repertoire. The District Child Protection Unit had urged the city police to prevent him from performing four tracks, citing concerns over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

Ahead of the concert, Dharennavar had also warned that he would approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt petition if Dosanjh performed the songs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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