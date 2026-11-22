Rashmika Mandanna 's upcoming film Mysaa has been postponed, just five days before its scheduled theatrical release on November 27. The makers announced the decision through an official statement on social media but have not yet revealed a new release date.

Interestingly, Rashmika herself admitted that she was unaware of the film's revised release date. Sharing the announcement on her Instagram story on Sunday, the actress assured her fans that she would update them as soon as she gets to know the new date.

The production house, Unformula Films, and director Rawindra Pulle issued a joint statement explaining the reason behind the delay.

The statement read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience. (sic)"

The makers further announced, "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH."

While the team has not confirmed a fresh release date, it assured fans that the wait would not be too long. "The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one," they added.

Rashmika also reacted to the announcement. She shared it on her Instagram story and added, "Apparently the release is getting pushed (Two sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (sic)."

About Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa

Mysaa was initially scheduled to release in theatres on November 27 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Rashmika, the film features Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.

The action drama is directed by Rawindra Pulle, who has also co-written the screenplay with Raj Kumar Kandamudi. The film is being positioned as a big-screen action spectacle.