Rashmika Mandanna’s Fierce Dance In ‘O Mysaa Re’ Impresses Netizens; Fans Predict ‘ It Will Cross Ranabaali Collections’ - VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna’s Fierce Dance In ‘O Mysaa Re’ Impresses Netizens; Fans Predict ‘ It Will Cross Ranabaali Collections’ |

Rashmika Mandanna's first single, 'O Mysaa Re', has finally been released. Sharing a clip from the music video, the actress also penned her thoughts on the song, describing it as a "war cry". Watching Rashmika's powerful dance moves in the video, several fans called it "absolute goosebumps". However, many also expressed confidence that the film has the potential to surpass her and husband Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali.

Mysaa First Single 'O Mysaa Re' X Reaction

Sharing a clip of her dance sequence, Rashmika described the song, writing, "O Mysaa Re!! A war cry! A scream of pain and rage! An awakening!! All yours now!"

O Mysaa Re!! A war cry! A scream of pain and rage! An awakening!! All yours now! @rawindrapulle @jakes_bejoy @suddalaashokte1 @Sindhujas13 @brindagopal @kshreyaas #NaveenSasi @unformulafilms @tseriessouth https://t.co/4qLeUFdnuw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 2, 2026

Watching the song video, a user tweeted, "Gut feeling that Mysaa with cross Ranabaali collections." Another praised Rashmika's look in the song, "Every frame captures a divine transition of deep seated grief into Warfare, Rashmika does not just perform the wrath, she embodies it." Another praised the actress and her different look in the movie, saying, "Rashmika in a completely different zone! The intensity, the visuals and that raw energy make MYSAA look special." One tweeted, "This fierce avatar makes me want to see it in theaters."

Gut feeling that mysaa with cross ranabaali collections… — Tony (@tonygaaaadu) November 2, 2026

Every frame captures a divine transition of deep seated grief into Warfare, Rashmika does not just perform the wrath, she embodies it 💥 #Mysaa #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/CQXlbmXlUn — SrivalliDiaries (@SrivalliDiaries) November 2, 2026

Uff ..Rashmika in a completely different zone! The intensity, the visuals and that raw energy make MYSAA look special. ❤️‍🔥🔥 #Mysaa https://t.co/0FizPgrIhk — RC17🐎🌊 (@Irfan_Urs) November 2, 2026

Mysaa lo Rashmika ni present chesina vidhanam chuste director vision ardham avuthundi👏.. Ee fierce avatar ni theatre lo chudali anipisthundi 💥💥.. #Mysaa #OMysaaRe https://t.co/rzRTv0IqHt — Madhu..💙🦋 (@ItsmeMadhu_7) November 2, 2026

Mysaa is an upcoming action thriller that will see Rashmika in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film revolves around a woman from the Gond tribal community, with the story tracing her journey through pain, loss and an intense fight for survival. Unlike her usual on-screen appearances, Rashmika will be seen performing high-octane action sequences and portraying a character driven by rage, resilience and revenge. The film's glimpses have already offered a peek into its gritty world, with the actress showcasing a fierce side through intense combat sequences and striking visuals. Featuring Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles, Mysaa is slated to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.