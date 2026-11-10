'Are You A Counsellor?': Karan Johar Slams Trolls Criticising Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Relationship

Filmmaker and television host Karan Johar has come out in support of newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after they faced criticism following their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. The filmmaker slammed people for judging the couple's relationship and, more importantly, dragging their families into the discussion.

Rashmika and Vijay appeared on Karan's popular chat show in October, months after their February wedding. The episode offered fans a glimpse into their relationship following their wedding celebrations and promotions for their Telugu film Ranabaali. However, several viewers were unhappy with certain aspects of their interaction and criticised the couple, with much of the backlash directed at Vijay's behaviour towards Rashmika.

In an interview with THR India, Karan addressed the criticism and questioned why people felt entitled to dictate how a couple should behave in their relationship.

“Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families. Their families weren't on that couch,” he said.

Karan Johar Recalls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Facing Similar Backlash

Why are feminists targeting Vijay Deverakonda for saying he would think about marriage after Rashmika asked him 100 times? Marriage is a major life decision. Women can take their time to accept a proposal, so why can’t men take their time to say yes? Is a man expected to say yes immediately? https://t.co/m4HL7hi5s0 — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 23, 2026

Karan also recalled how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh faced intense scrutiny after appearing together on the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. Their comments about their relationship and marriage became a topic of discussion, with several people questioning their equation.

Calling the criticism 'downright regressive', Karan defended the couple and said there was nothing wrong with being honest about their personal lives.

“They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.”

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Relationship

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019 and continued to share a close bond off-screen.

Although the actors never worked together again after the film, rumours about their relationship continued to circulate. Fans frequently spotted them together, including at the gym and Vijay's family home. Their joint vacations also fuelled speculation about their relationship.

The couple reportedly got engaged in October last year but kept the news under wraps until shortly before their wedding in Udaipur in February.

During their Koffee With Karan appearance, Vijay revealed that Rashmika had proposed to him nearly 100 times over the course of a year before he finally considered marriage. He also showed the engagement ring he had given her, revealing that he went down on one knee only during their pre-wedding celebrations.