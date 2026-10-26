Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Take Legal Route After Koffee With Karan Controversy; Cybercrime Complaint Filed

The online backlash against Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 has taken a legal turn. The actors' manager, P Nishanth Kumar, has reportedly filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over alleged fabricated content, impersonation and targeted online harassment involving the couple.

According to a press note issued by the actors' team, the complaint seeks an investigation into allegedly false and misleading content being circulated on social media. The team has reportedly submitted relevant links and supporting material to the authorities for examination.

The complaint alleges that manipulated screenshots, fabricated content and impersonation have been used to spread misleading narratives about the actors. Their team has clarified that the move is not aimed at restricting freedom of speech or genuine criticism but at seeking accountability for demonstrably false information and potentially unlawful online activity.

The team has also urged social media users to refrain from sharing unverified claims, adding that appropriate legal remedies would be pursued wherever necessary. The authorities have been asked to examine the submitted evidence and investigate the alleged harassment.

Why Are Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Being Trolled?

Team #Virosh has filed a formal complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over alleged fake narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment involving #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna. https://t.co/FwjUEJR9NP — Balaji (@RDBalaji) October 26, 2026

Virosh Team Files Cyber Crime Complaint Over Alleged Fake Online Narratives The Virosh team has submitted a formal complaint to Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over alleged fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and online harassment targeting Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The team has urged an impartial investigation and appropriate legal action wherever warranted, emphasizing that the move is aimed at accountability, not genuine criticism or freedom of speech. #VijayDevarakonda #RashmikaMandanna — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) October 26, 2026

The controversy began after Vijay and Rashmika spoke about their relationship on the second episode of Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan 9. During the conversation, Rashmika recalled telling Vijay, "Let’s get married," at an airport. According to her, Vijay responded, "Okay, you ask me 100 times."

She also revealed that she had asked him for an entire year. Vijay, meanwhile, explained that he wanted them to take their time before making such a major decision.

The conversation triggered mixed reactions online. Some viewers interpreted Vijay's remarks as making Rashmika's feelings appear one-sided, prompting social media users to label him a "red flag" and accuse him of disrespecting his wife.

Vijay And Rashmika Respond To Online Backlash

On October 26, the couple addressed the criticism through separate social media posts. Rashmika expressed her confidence in their relationship, saying she would choose Vijay a thousand times over.

Vijay also hit back at the criticism, describing their marriage as “gloriously happy” and telling those unhappy with their relationship to keep their opinions to themselves.