A lawyer from Sangrur, Punjab, sent a legal notice to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV over a viral video which allegedly shows the actor asking a question about bomb attacks on police stations in Punjab on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18.

Advocate Indrajeet Arora objected to the question, claiming that it portrays Punjab in a negative light and attempts to damage the state's reputation. He reportedly demanded the immediate removal of the video from national media and an unconditional apology from Bachchan and Sony TV if the footage is confirmed to be from an actual episode of the show.

According to a report in The Statesman, Arora said he came across the video three to four days ago after one of his clients approached him with screenshots and a clip allegedly showing Bachchan asking a contestant about the state where criminals had recently carried out bomb attacks on police stations without fear.

पंजाब की बर्बाद कानून व्यवस्था पर KBC में पूछा गया सवाल। https://t.co/uN642ST82M — Sunil Sahani (@sahanisunil01) November 18, 2026

"Three to four days ago, one of my clients approached me and showed me a screenshot and a video from KBC, the quiz show that airs on Sony TV, where general knowledge questions are asked to contestants and they win prize money as they give correct answers,” Arora said.

He further questioned the relevance of the question, stating that it appeared to target the image of a particular state rather than test someone's general knowledge. "I did not feel that this was a general knowledge question; this is a direct attempt to defame a state," he said.

According to the above mentioned clip, Bachchan is purportedly seen asking a question worth Rs 12.5 lakh about which Indian state had recently witnessed criminals carrying out bomb attacks on police stations without fear. The four options displayed are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab.

The contestant reportedly uses the 50:50 lifeline, after which Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are eliminated. Bachchan is then purportedly heard announcing Punjab as the correct answer.

Arora said he had sent legal notices to both Bachchan and Sony TV, seeking clarification on whether the footage was actually part of the show.

"For this reason, I have sent a legal notice to Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan, demanding that it be immediately removed from national media, and if this video was made from their show, they should issue an unconditional apology," he reportedly said.

The advocate added that he did not want Punjab or any other state to be portrayed in a way that could harm its reputation. He also raised concerns about the circulation of such content ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab, when political activity is expected to increase.

When asked whether the video could have been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI), Arora said its authenticity would become clear once he received a response from Bachchan and the channel. He added that legal action could be considered against those responsible if the footage turned out to be fabricated.

The approximately two-minute-long clip has been widely shared on social media, with several questions being raised about whether Bachchan actually asked the question on KBC.

However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently established, and there is no confirmation that the question was part of an actual broadcast.

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