KBC 18: Ranbir Kapoor Says Daughter Raha Listens To Amitabh Bachchan's Hanuman Chalisa Every Morning Since Birth | Youtube / SET India

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the foundations of a strong relationship, especially of his own marriage with Alia Bhatt during the Diwali special episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor highlighted the importance of love, trust and respect in sustaining meaningful bonds.

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Speaking about the values that keep relationships strong, Ranbir said, “Hamaari rishte ki jo neev hai, jo jad hai, woh dosti hai. Main hamesha se yeh manta hoon ki... prem ek rishte ko jodta hai, vishwas ek rishte ko mazboot banata hai, aur samman ek rishte ko kayam rakhta hai, and I think these are the important foundations in a relationship.”

(The foundation of our relationship, its roots, is friendship. I have always believed that love brings a relationship together, trust makes it stronger, and respect helps it endure. I think these are the important foundations of a relationship)

Appearing on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir Kapoor also shared how the birth of his daughter Raha brought a daily ritual of faith into his life.

During the interaction with the megastar, Ranbir spoke about beginning his mornings with the veteran actor’s rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’

He revealed, “Jabse meri beti Raha paida hui hai, aisa koi din nahi guzra hai jahan hum subah aapke gaaye hue Hanuman Chalisa se shuru..” (Ever since my daughter Raha was born, there hasn’t been a single day when we haven’t started our morning with the Hanuman Chalisa sung by you)

Acknowledging the connection, Amitabh Bachchan responded warmly, “Wah, kya baat hai..” (Wow, excellent)

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt l, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence after dating for a few years. Their love story blossomed while working on Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022.

Ranbir is now preparing to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic ‘Ramayana’, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)