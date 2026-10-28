Nitesh Tiwari Clarifies AI Use In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Amid Trolling; Says 'All Voices Are Dubbed By Artists' - VIDEO

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari reacted to criticism surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend . Speaking at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, the director clarified that AI has been used only to synchronise lip movements with dialogue in different languages, while all voices have been recorded by artists.

The clarification comes amid discussions about the role of AI in filmmaking, particularly in dubbing, performances and visual effects. Some viewers had questioned whether the technology was being used to generate dubbed voices for the film.

"As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, Voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Ramayana

“Dubbing is done by dubbing artists and AI is only used for lip syncing.” Nitesh Tiwari on AI Dubbing. #Ramayana https://t.co/dIJon5wy7f — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 28, 2026

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5.

The project has attracted considerable attention for its scale, star cast and reported budget.

Ramayana records strong overseas advance bookings

The film has also generated interest at the box office ahead of its release. According to early figures reported as of October 28, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has reportedly collected $2.58 million in overseas advance bookings across five countries.

North America accounts for the largest share of these advance sales, with reported pre-sales of $1.91 million.

The film has also recorded advance bookings in India. Available figures indicate gross Day 1 advance sales of Rs 14.07 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 11.35 crore, excluding blocked seats.