Did Ranbir Kapoor Accidentally Reveal His Mobile Number On Camera At Ramayana's LA Screening? Watch Video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an exclusive screening of Ramayana: Part One in Los Angeles alongside his co-stars and the film’s makers. While several moments from the event have been circulating on social media, a video showing the actor interacting with his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan has caught particular attention.

In the clip, the two actors are seen chatting on the red carpet when Poorna asks Ranbir for his phone number. She hands him her mobile phone, and the actor appears to type in his number. The moment has sparked curiosity online, with viewers wondering whether he accidentally revealed his contact details on camera. However, the number is not clearly visible in the video, as the camera is positioned at some distance.

The video was shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram and has since become a talking point among fans.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attend Ramayana screening in LA

The makers of Ramayana hosted an invite-only premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 27). The special event brought together the film’s lead actors, Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Several videos from the screening have surfaced online, featuring the cast posing for photographers and interacting on the red carpet. The 3D screening was held at the museum’s David Geffen Theatre, which can accommodate 945 people.

The event also welcomed several celebrities and prominent guests, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Rohini Iyer, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo.

Ramayana’s massive budget and release date

With a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for its two parts, Ramayana is being touted as one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever undertaken.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and features a star-studded cast.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on November 5.