Chanakya and Shriman Shrimati set to make a comeback on Doordarshan

New Delhi: After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as 'Chanakya' and 'Shaktimaan' during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus.

This Sunday, mythological shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' started airing on Doordarshan and DD Bharati.

In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows -- 'Chanakya', 'Upanishad Ganga', 'Shaktimaan', 'Shriman Shrimati' and 'Krishna Kali'.

'Chanakya', a 47-episode series directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will be telecast daily in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharati from first week of April.

'Upanishad Ganga', a 52-episode series produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is also scheduled for an afternoon slots on DD Bharati first week of April.

'Shaktimaan', the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna will be aired for an hour daily on DD National network at 1 PM