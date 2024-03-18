Chamkila OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Film

Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The upcoming film will narrate the untold story of the late Punjabi singer, who is referred to as Elvis Presley of Punjab. It is slated to release directly on OTT in April.

Where to watch Chamkila

The film will take audiences to the vibrant world of Punjab's folk music. Netflix announced the release date of the film and shared a clip on Instagram. Netflix wrote that the movie is all set to release on April 12, 2024, and they also wrote, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz."

Plot

The film is based on the late popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali came together for the first time to work on this film. In the movie, Diljit Dosanjh will portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila and the music has been composed and directed by AR Rahman.

Cast and production

Besides Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Chamkila also stars Apinderdeep Singh and Nisha Bano in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Mohit Choudhary under Select Media Holdings LLP, Window Seat Films and Sregama Production companies.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The film is the story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known as the rockstar of Punjab. He was an Indian singer and regarded as one of the best live stage performers in Punjab. His music was influenced by the Punjabi village life that he was surrounded by while growing up. He was assassinated along with his wife on March 8, 1988.