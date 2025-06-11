'Chaddi Premiere League': Tiger Shroff Brutally TROLLED For Playing Cricket In Just His Underwear - Watch Video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is getting brutally trolled for his latest video, in which he is seen playing cricket in only underwear. The said video, showing Tiger playing a friendly cricket match with actor and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and others, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Tiger had posted the video on his official Instagram account a couple of days back and it has now gone viral on social media platforms.

While a section of netizens praised Tiger for his impressive physique and athleticism, others were left surprised and puzzled by his unconventional choice of attire. In the video, he is seen wearing nothing but a black underwear and sports shoes.

After hitting a shot, the actor is also seen flaunting his physique. "Koi technique nhi 😅par bahot jaan hai," he captioned the video. Take a look at his post here:

Netizens troll Tiger Shroff

Soon after he shared the video, netizens asked if he is a part of "Chaddi Premiere League." A user commented, "Chaddi pahen ke cricket khelna zaroori h kya?🙂"

Another user wrote, "🎶 Chaddhi pehen ke cricket khila hai, cricket khila hai 🎶"

"Bhai bohot cricketer dekhe but chaddi mai batsman nahi dekha 👏👏 great batting and physique ?," commented a fan.

"I still don't U understand y he don't wear clothes in every field , 😂😆😆 funny creature," read another comment.

Tiger Shroff upcoming projects

Tiger was last seen in Singham Again in which he had an extended cameo. His last film as a lead was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was a disaster at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Baaghi 4 which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The movie, which is being directed by Sabbir Khan, is slated to release on September 5, 2025.

Reportedly, Tiger has signed Karan Johar's next production venture which is titled Lag Jaa Gale. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta who had earlier helmed movies like Good Newz and Jugjugg Jeeyo.