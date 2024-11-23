 CBFC Allows Frontal Nudity, Intense Lovemaking Scene In Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light
Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, finally hit theaters across India on Friday, November 22. The film that has brought global recognition to Indian cinema, completed its censor certification process over two months ago, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approving it without any cuts to scenes or its dialogues.

The anticipation for the film’s domestic release was high, especially after its successful run on global platforms.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, All We Imagine As Light features an intense lovemaking scene and a moment of frontal nudity.

"The Examining Committee of the CBFC took a progressive stand. They didn’t hamper these scenes as they realised that they were an important part of the film’s theme and narrative. This makes All We Imagine As Light one of the rarest films of Indian cinema to be saved from Censor’s scissors despite the aforementioned scenes," the source said.

This decision has made All We Imagine As Light one of the rare instances in Indian cinema where bold content has been preserved intact.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine As Light follows the lives of three women working at a hospital in Mumbai. The film captures their deep bond as they navigate loneliness and face challenges in the bustling city. The story explores themes of friendship, resilience, and connection.

article-image

Opening up about showing female nudity in the film, Payal Kapadia had earlier said in an interview with Mid-Day, "I wanted to normalise it. It’s a part of everyday life, like eating and drinking. I wanted to be authentic to one of the main themes, which is desire, and there are ways to get to it. But this felt the most organic thing to put into the film."

All We Imagine As Light made history by premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film since 1994 to compete in the main competition and winning the prestigious Grand Prix.

