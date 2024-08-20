Calls For NFDC To Cancel Israel Film Festival In Mumbai Amid Gaza Conflict Concerns

Petitioners: Ratna Shah And Naseeruddin Shah | X

Around 100 persons have demanded that the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) cancel the Israel film festival to be held in Mumbai on Tuesday. An online petition alleged that the screening is being conducted in the background of the war in Gaza.

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai in collaboration with NFDC has organised the festival between August 20 and 22 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Pedder Road. The opening day of the festival will also screen Israel’s official Oscars entry ‘Seven Blessings’.

The petitioners include Naseeruddin Shah, actor Ratna Shah, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, freedom fighter Dr GG Parekh and activist Tushar Gandhi.