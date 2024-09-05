Call Me Bae Review: Ananya Panday Shines In The Series

A still from Call Me Bae |

Title: Call Me Bae

Director: Colin D’Cunha

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, Mini Mathur

Where: Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 stars

In this series, the glamour of high society meets the gritty realities of Mumbai, as Bae aka Bella Chowdary (Ananya Pandey), a former heiress, discovers that survival after a fall from grace isn’t about clinging to old luxuries but embracing new challenges.

This eight-part series showcases how Bae forges her identity and carves out a niche for herself by turning her social media smarts into survival tools in a city that demands much more than just a killer wardrobe.

Bae isn’t your typical pampered princess, far from it. Groomed by her mother to be a social climber, she’s got an uncanny ability to identify fashion labels with her eyes closed, and a mind as sharp as the stilettos she struts in. But when her posh life in South Delhi crumbles, she’s thrust into the bustling chaos of Mumbai, stripped of her riches but not her wits.

Gurfateh Pirzada’s Neil Nair, the Managing Director of TRP, a major news organization, is a study in contrasts. Despite his position, Neil is more unsure than sharp, his demeanour reflecting a man who has climbed the corporate ladder with a shaky grip. It’s this unsure footing that leads him to offer Bae an internship, almost as if he’s looking for reassurance as much as she is for a new start.

Meanwhile, Vir Das as Satyajeet Sen, the prime-time anchor Bae inadvertently ousts, is as sharp-tongued as they come. Gone is his usual comic relief—here, he is all mean streak and venom, making him the perfect foil to Bae’s unintentional rise. His character adds a dark undercurrent to the otherwise glittering storyline, creating tension that keeps you hooked.

Bae’s new life in Mumbai’s media world is a crash course in survival, where her finely tuned social instincts become her greatest asset. With the help of her sassy roommate Saira Ali (Muskkaan Jaferi), her reluctantly helpful and opportunistic colleague Tammarrah Pawwarh (Niharika Lyra Dutt), and her ever-supportive gym trainer Prince Bhasin (Varun Sood), Bae navigates office politics, media scandals, and the unpredictable ups and downs of life in the big city.

Ananya Pandey owns the screen as Bae, blending vulnerability with an unyielding drive to carve out a new identity for herself. Her chemistry with the ensemble cast is electric, making every interaction—whether it’s a confrontation with the sharp-tongued Satyajeet or a heart-to-heart with her new-found friends—a moment worth watching.

As with any Dharma production, this series is packed with glitz, romance, drama, and social commentary. With its racy pace, top-notch production, and glossy storytelling, the series captivates as much as Bae’s former world did. What truly sets it apart is its heart—Bae’s journey of self-discovery and reinvention shows that even when stripped to the essentials, there’s always room to rise again in style.

In the end, this series isn’t just about a girl who loses her riches; it’s about a woman who finds her worth. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned from Bae, it’s that a true hustler never stops—she changes her heels and keeps walking.