Cadets Review: Vishwajoy Mukherjee’s Series Is A Marching To The Beat Of Drama And Charm

A still from Cadets |

Title: Cadets

Director: Vishwajoy Mukherjee

Cast: Tanay Chheda, Chayan Chopra, Tushar Shahi, Gautam Singh, Rajesh Balachandran,

Where: Streaming on Jio Cinema

Rating: 3 stars

Cadets, directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, is an 8-episode series that takes you on a nostalgic trip back to 1998, where youthful exuberance meets military discipline at the fictional Armed Forces Academy, Pune. Based on Tanushree Podder’s novel, Boots Belts Berets, the series offers a charming blend of drama, action, and the awkwardness of young romance. It’s like a mix of Farhan Akhtar directed, Lakshya and any coming-of-age college tale, but with more drill sergeants and zilch dance numbers.

The story revolves around four very distinct characters: Manoj Mitra (Tanay Chheda), the idealistic Bengali; Albert Marak (Tushar Shahi), the carefree lad from Meghalaya; Neeraj Tomar (Gautam Gujjar), the rooted Haryanvi; and Randhir Dhanua (Chayan Chopra), who’s practically born with a military hat on his head. Thrown together in Garuda Company, the Academy’s underdog outfit, they face a predictable uphill battle against the much stronger Fateh and Chetak companies. It’s like watching a group of high school misfits try to win the football championship—only here, the stakes involve more than just a shiny trophy.

The series kicks off with the Cadets’ Oath, a solemn promise to uphold integrity and loyalty, setting the tone for what follows. While the show delves into the camaraderie, rivalry, and personal growth of these recruits, it doesn’t shy away from sprinkling a fair dose of humour throughout. After all, what’s military life without a few laughs, pranks, and the occasional awkward love confession?

Speaking of love, the romantic subplots in the series are the kind that make you cringe and smile at the same time. Randhir’s feelings for Koel (Ria Nalavde), who is already involved with his senior, adds a layer of teen drama that feels both earnest and slightly clichéd. Meanwhile, Albert’s pursuit of Suzie (Pooja Rawat), the commander's daughter, brings a certain innocent charm to the series. Their love stories are cute, albeit predictable, and serve more as pleasant distractions from the rigorous training montages.

Cinematographically, the series does a commendable job of capturing the essence of the academy. The frames are neatly composed, with sweeping shots of the academy grounds and tight close-ups that capture the intense emotions of the characters. The colour palette is muted, reflecting the disciplined environment. It's a visual style that feels both controlled and expressive—much like the cadets themselves.

The actors bring sincerity to their roles, particularly Tanay Chheda and Chayan Chopra, whose performances anchor the series. While the narrative doesn’t push any boundaries or deliver earth-shattering twists, it does offer a wholesome portrayal of life at a military academy. The show’s lack of nail-biting moments may disappoint some viewers, but it makes up for it with of genuine warmth and camaraderie.

Overall, the series provides plenty of life lessons—like “Punishment is Training” and “Loyalty pays in the long run”—but it doesn’t quite inspire. It’s more of a gentle march than a full-on sprint, but for those looking for a light-hearted drama with a military backdrop, this series marches to a beat that is easy to follow.