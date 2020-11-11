Busy schedule to keep Vaani Kapoor away from home during Diwali

Bollywood peeps are slowly getting back in the groove, embracing the new normal after facing months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown. But, Vaani Kapoor has been neck-deep in work throughout and has been living out of a suitcase.

Not only did the actress wrap up shoot for Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, and Bell-Bottom with Akshay Kumar, she is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani, who was in Scotland for two months for Bell-Bottom, is now in Chandigarh to shoot with Ayushmann. And, owing to her work commitments looks like it’s going to be busy Diwali for Vaani.

“I have been living out of my suitcase for months now and I will be doing so in the coming months, too. Honestly, I’m not complaining because I have been fortunate enough to be working even in the midst of a pandemic. I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages and I have been living in a hotel room for months. But I guess that’s the new normal for us actors. We have to create a bio bubble around us so that work can continue and we can keep making films that entertain the audience,” Vaani said.