BTS treats ARMY with latest jingle track 'The Planet' for animated series Bastions, one more surprise awaits

After much anticipation, the devoted BTS ARMYs can rejoice as their beloved K-Pop sensation, BTS, has finally released a brand new song titled 'The Planet.'

This track serves as the official soundtrack for the upcoming South Korean animated series called Bastions. Comprised of all seven BTS members, the song delivers a powerful message about the significance of our planet Earth.

Band's first project together after 'Yet To Come'

This release marks their first collective endeavour since their compilation album Proof, which featured the track 'Yet To Come' back in June 2022.

'The Planet' mesmerizes listeners from the very beginning, with Jungkook's soothing vocals paving the way for Jimin's higher register, followed by Jin's melodic tones and V's deep, resonant voice.

The rap members showcase their signature hip-hop style and contribute light-hearted lyrics throughout the song.

The Planet was recorded last year before BTS Jin's military enlistment

The announcement of BTS's involvement in the OST generated immense excitement among their loyal fan base.

As the soundtrack finally made its debut, fans, known as the Army, flooded Twitter with expressions of joy and enthusiasm.

Reportedly, 'The Planet' was recorded last year before BTS's eldest member, Jin, enlisted in the military.

The group's leader, RM, receives writing credits for the song, which captures the sentiments of the members while encompassing the essence of the series in its accompanying music video.

The highly anticipated animated series, Bastions, is set to premiere on South Korean television network SBS on May 13. It follows the journey of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a malevolent villain responsible for devastating environmental destruction and embarks on a mission to save the planet.

Another surprise for ARMY

In the meantime, BTS has yet another treat in store for their fans. They will be releasing a new non-fiction book titled Beyond the Story: A 10-Year Record of BTS, co-authored with journalist Myeongseok Kang.

This book offers an intimate glimpse into the group's remarkable journey over the past decade.

With 'The Planet' marking their triumphant return and the imminent release of Bastions, BTS continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their unwavering talent and artistic endeavours.