BTS' Jungkook, Kylie Jenner to soon visit India for grand event: Reports

Jungkook, a member of the world-renowned K-pop band BTS, may be headed to India soon, and the news has set off a frenzy among BTS fans in the country.

As per recent reports from paparazzi account Manav Manglani, Jungkook is set to make his first-ever visit to India for a grand event, which could also feature none other than Kylie Jenner.

Although no details about the event have been revealed yet, the news has already created a buzz among BTS fans who are eagerly awaiting a chance to see the global icon perform live in India.

Given the group's immense popularity in the country, a visit from one of its members is sure to be a historic moment for their Indian ARMYs.

BTS had previously planned a world tour in 2020, which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the band members had expressed their desire to visit India, with group leader RM revealing that the group had plans to organise a concert in Mumbai.

While Suga, another BTS member, is set to embark on his first solo tour abroad this year, India is not on the list of destinations.

But if Jungkook does make the trip to India, it will be a significant moment for fans of the group, who have been eagerly waiting for the band's return to live performances.

For those unfamiliar with the band, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group comprising RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. Their hits include chart-toppers like "Butter," "Dynamite," "Permission to Dance," and "Fake Love," among others.

Each year, fans across the world celebrate the birthdays of these BTS members with great fervour and enthusiasm, and India is no exception.

So, as BTS fans in India eagerly await more information about Jungkook's possible visit, they can rest assured that it will be a momentous occasion, filled with music, energy, and the unbridled enthusiasm of the Indian ARMYs