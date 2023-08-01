BTS Jimin Flaunts 13 Tattoo In New Campaign Photoshoot, ARMY Calls Him ‘Most Gorgeous Man In The World’

It seems like nothing is gonna stop Jimin from breaking the internet! The sensational BTS member has been on a roll ever since he secured brand deals with some of the world's most prominent fashion houses. With each new campaign, Jimin sends his fans into a frenzy, and this time is no different.

As the global brand ambassador of Tiffany & Co., Jimin has been turning heads with his exquisite jewelry choices for the luxury label. The recent launch of the Tiffany Lock campaign showcased Jimin's impeccable style once again.

jIMIN SHOWS OFF HIS '13' TATTOO

In the latest photo that has now gone viral, the singer effortlessly flaunts his bold and beautiful "13" tattoo, gazing into the camera and leaving fans, known as ARMY, breathless.

He exudes elegance as he dons a blazer, perfectly complemented by a selection of jewellery from the new collection.

FANS CAN'T STOP PRAISING THEIR BELOVED BTS MEMBER

Fans across the globe have taken to social media to express their admiration for Jimin's mesmerizing look in the campaign.

One ARMY member tweeted, "Waking up to the most unreal picture ever omfg Jimin you are absolutely breathtaking."

Another fan couldn't resist the poetic comparison, writing, "Tiffany & Co. was looking for gold but found a diamond called Jimin."

Check out some more reactions by ARMY below:

The overwhelming response from fans indicates the impact of Jimin's star power and his remarkable ability to charm the masses with his presence and style. The BTS fandom eagerly anticipates more glimpses of Jimin's enchanting visuals as the Tiffany campaign continues.

With just a single picture, Jimin has yet again brought the internet to a standstill. As fans eagerly await more of his appearances for Tiffany & Co., one thing remains certain – Jimin's star continues to shine brighter than ever before.

How excited are you for more captivating photos of Jimin from Tiffany's new campaign? Let us know your thoughts!

