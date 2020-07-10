Breathe: Into the Shadows review: Director fails to put Abhishek Bachchan's talent to good use

The story

Almost nine months ago, Dr Avinah Sabarwal (Abhishek Bachchan) and Abha (Nithya Menen) receive an anonymous note warning the couple of their daughter's kidnapping in graphic details. This does worry the Sabarwal’s, but the emotion fades away almost immediately. As warned, six-year-old Siya is abducted from a birthday party, leaving the parents frenzied about her whereabouts. She is a juvenile diabetic to add to their woes. Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) is the investigating officer and takes expert guidance from Dr Avinash, who is also a mental health expert. And, as the cat-and-mouse game begins, the series keeps viewers on the edges of their seats, as they try to figure out who the abductor is—given that he is aware about Sia's condition goes on to show that the person is close to the couple.

The review

Abhishek Bachchan’s craft heavily relies on the director’s ability to bring out the best in him, and perhaps Mayak Sharma hasn’t been able to comprehend the same. Abhishek has used some of his signature expressions in the series, which work well, but only to a certain extent. This doesn’t quite live up to the expectations of the viewer, who hopes to look at something more rejuvenating and substantial with his debut in a series. His work pales in comparison to that of Madhvan in season one of the same series.

Nithya Menen’s could have essayed a more proactive role, but somehow her part is reduced to that of a supporting actor. Needless to say Amit Sadh has certainly upped his game, and performed with intense conviction. He’s gotten into the groove of the part that he’s played in season one as well. And, it won't be wrong to say that he ably outshines Abhishek Bachchan, delivering the plot to its justified stance.

Abduction inclined movies/series can prove to be tricky if it doesn’t involve the intelligible use of emotions and tact. One isn’t quite keen on viewing just another regular run-of-the-mill where an individual is kidnapped and the kidnapper seeks a handsome ransom. And, luckily, here series stands out: The ransom isn’t money, but involves a plethora of complex emotions that include killing of innocent people, lust, insecurity, rage and more.

Despite penning an interesting twist to the ransom part, Mayank Sharma isn’t able to justify the emotions of a mother or that of Abhishek Bachchan of being a family man. The fear of loosing his daughter is almost discounted as he delves into exploring the kidnapper’s mindset. This is precisely why the second season cannot boast of having a balanced plot.

The production is on point and the music plays a pivotal role in accentuating the mood of the onlooker. But, this could have proved to be a better film instead of a series. A movie could have masked the missing emotions better as the plot takes on a more feverish pace in a film. Overall not bad! But, isn’t great either.

Name of the series: Breathe: Into the Shadows

Platform - Amazon Prime

Director - Mayank Sharma

Number of episodes - 12 (45 minutes approximate)

Cast - Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma

Rating - 3/5