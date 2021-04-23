Birthday special: Manoj Bajpayee talks about being away from family amid Covid-19 pandemic, winning National Award & more

He’s one of those rare actors who is able to rise over a weak script and enhance a good one. Rarely is Manoj Bajpayee out of sync with his character and just when you think you’ve seen it all, Satya’s Bhiku Mhatre manages to pull off another surprise, be it the applause-worthy Bhonsle, the intriguing Family Man or the just-released Silence. On Monday, as Mumbai tottered under the weight of a second surge of the Covid-19 pandemic, he posted a picture on his Instagram handle from Loha Ghat, Uttarakhand, which was so beautifully serene it seemed far removed from our crazy world where everything is shrouded in shades of grey. Blue sky, snow-capped peaks, lush green conifers and an escape from this nightmarish reality. Naturally, that prompts the first question to Manoj as he preps up for a long night of shooting …

What are you doing in Uttarakhand? Weren’t you there around this time last year too, stuck for weeks following the pandemic-induced lockdown?

Yes, last year, we had just started the shoot of a yet-untitled film being helmed by Thithi director Raam Reddy when the lockdown was announced. Some managed to return home, some like us were stuck near Nainital. We’ve returned to a small village in Uttarakhand, which is so cut off from civilisation that it is not even on the map for a month-and-a-half-long schedule of the same film. The producer has suffered huge losses because of the delay and we have to get the job done for him, and do it well. We are living in a bubble and following all the prescribed SOPs.