Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: Best movies by the versatile actor

Manoj Bajpayee who also goes by Manoj Bajpai is an Indian film actor who many of us know. He works in Hindi cinema and has also acted in Telugu and Tamil language films. He was born on April 23, 1969, in Belwa, a small village in West Champaran, Bihar and he aspired to become an actor from childhood.

He is the recipient of three National Film awards, four Filmfare awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards for Best Performance by an actor. In 2019, he was given India's fourth-highest civilian honor Padma Shri for his contributions to art.

Here are some of his greatest films:

Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1:

This is an Indian dark comedy crime film which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. It is focused on the coal mafia of Dhanbad and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families from 1941 to the mid 1990s. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Sardar Khan here. The film is known as a cult classic and Manoj's portrayal of his character Sardar is definitely worth watching.

Aligarh:

Aligarh is a biographical drama film directed by Hansel Mehta. It is the true story of Ramchandra Siras and it deals with the mental abuse that he had to face for being a homosexual man.

Satya:

This is a crime film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Here Manoj portrays the character 'Bhiku Mhatre'. Satya is known as being one of the best films on the Underworld and the Mafia.

Shool:

Shool is an action crime film directed by Eeshwar Nivas. It is a portrayal of the criminalization of politics in Bihar and its effect on the life of an honest police officer. His character is righteous and strong minded.