Birthday boy Tahir Raj Bhasin to sign new 'exciting' project on his special day!

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who recently had three back-to-back projects — Looop Lapeta, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Ranjish Hi Sahi, turns a year older today. A few days ago, The Free Press Journal reported that Tahir is busy shooting for a secret project in Gujarat, which is now slated to wrap up next week. Tahir will be jumping onto his next project, a new feature film that he is set to sign on his birthday today.

An ecstatic Tahir shares, “This year has indeed started on a great note. I had three back-to-back releases, which kept me on my toes. Thankfully, the responses to all the releases have been terrific, and both the audience and the critics have taken note of my performances. That is very heartening. But before I could let all the appreciation coming my way sink in, I had to dive deep into the prep for my next project, which I am currently shooting in Gujarat.”

Tahir is glad that he is doing what he loves the most. “I am not complaining at all because this is a good problem to have. 2022 is a year that keeps on giving, and I want more. Maybe that’s why I’m lucky enough to be signing a new exciting feature film on my birthday! I wish I could reveal details of this project, but I have been asked to keep everything under wraps. The producer will make a formal announcement soon. It’s a film that will be a clutter breaker, and I’m really looking forward to beginning its shooting,” he adds.

Tahir further reveals, “Though I have come home for three days, there’s no time to rest. My music video has come out, so I had some promotions to wrap up. So, it has been quite hectic. But like I said, no complaints because the next few months look pretty exciting. I feel truly blessed to be getting such a variety of work that lets me explore my potential and pushes me to think out of my comfort zone.”

Besides these projects, Tahir also has the second season of his much-acclaimed show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein in his kitty. It is expected to go on floors sometime in the second half of the year.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:00 AM IST