Bipin R Pandit's annual event Khumaar to be held tonight 

Bipin R Pandit's annual event Khumaar to be held tonight 

It is a pan-India musical gala

CJ DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Bipin R Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club will conduct his annual musical night Khumaar today at 5.30 pm at the St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West. The event will be attended by who's who of the advertising, media, digital and marketing world. Bipin says, “It is very satisfying to have a housefull show. It speaks volumes about the faith people have in the quality of the show.”

He adds, "Khumaar has performed at Baroda and Indore and surely with artistes from different parts of India performing for it, the musical night has become a pan-India brand."

