BINGE ON: Suzhal – The Vortex, She season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more, THESE are the best OTT releases this weekend

Title: Suzhal – The Vortex
Directors: Bramma, Anucharan M
Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Sriya Reddy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
A fire breaks out, and a girl disappears. Cops, as well as the girl’s family, begin to investigate. Sounds simple right? Well, think again. This web series has so many twists and turns that it will leave you gasping for more. Highly recommended.
Title: She Season 2
Director: Arif Ali
Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Police constable Bhumika had made a daring choice at the end of the show’s first season. The show’s second season sees the consequences of that choice as well as her evolving into a stronger person. Watch this for Aaditi Pohankar’s stellar act.
Title: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Director: Anees Bazmee
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
This super-hit horror-comedy has now released on OTT. Excellent comedy scenes, along with a decent amount of scary scenes, make this one highly entertaining. Special mention to Tabu for a splendid performance.
Title: Recce
Director: Poluri Krishna
Cast: Srikanth, Sammeta Gandhi, Aadukalam Naren and Siva Balaji
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Telugu
A sub-inspector has to race against time to crack a double murder. However, his investigation leads him to the dark underbelly of familial relationships and several shocking revelations.
Title: God’s Favorite Idiot
Directors: Michael McDonald, Sheila Waldron
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Usman Ally, and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
An average tech support employee falls in love with his co-worker. However, he is also appointed as the unwitting messenger of God. And did we also mention that, along with other stuff, there is an impending apocalypse? This web series is funny and very entertaining.
Title: The Old Man
Directors: Jon Watts, Jet Wilkinson, Zetna Fuentes
Cast: Jeff Bridges, Alia Shawkat, Bill Heck, and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: English
A former CIA officer is leading a quiet life until he has to go on the run against his enemies. He will have to redeem his past to ensure his future. This one is sure to give the viewers an adrenaline rush.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)