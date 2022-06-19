BINGE ON: Suzhal – The Vortex, She season 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more, THESE are the best OTT releases this weekend

A still from Suzhal – The Vortex

Title: Suzhal – The Vortex

Directors: Bramma, Anucharan M

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Sriya Reddy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

A fire breaks out, and a girl disappears. Cops, as well as the girl’s family, begin to investigate. Sounds simple right? Well, think again. This web series has so many twists and turns that it will leave you gasping for more. Highly recommended.

Title: She Season 2

Director: Arif Ali

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Police constable Bhumika had made a daring choice at the end of the show’s first season. The show’s second season sees the consequences of that choice as well as her evolving into a stronger person. Watch this for Aaditi Pohankar’s stellar act.

Title: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

This super-hit horror-comedy has now released on OTT. Excellent comedy scenes, along with a decent amount of scary scenes, make this one highly entertaining. Special mention to Tabu for a splendid performance.

Title: Recce

Director: Poluri Krishna

Cast: Srikanth, Sammeta Gandhi, Aadukalam Naren and Siva Balaji

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Telugu

A sub-inspector has to race against time to crack a double murder. However, his investigation leads him to the dark underbelly of familial relationships and several shocking revelations.

Title: God’s Favorite Idiot

Directors: Michael McDonald, Sheila Waldron

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Usman Ally, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

An average tech support employee falls in love with his co-worker. However, he is also appointed as the unwitting messenger of God. And did we also mention that, along with other stuff, there is an impending apocalypse? This web series is funny and very entertaining.

Title: The Old Man

Directors: Jon Watts, Jet Wilkinson, Zetna Fuentes

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Alia Shawkat, Bill Heck, and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

A former CIA officer is leading a quiet life until he has to go on the run against his enemies. He will have to redeem his past to ensure his future. This one is sure to give the viewers an adrenaline rush.