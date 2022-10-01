BINGE ON: Blonde, Karm Yudh, Vikram-starrer Cobra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Theerppu, and more, THESE are the TOP OTT picks

Title: Blonde

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

It has been 60 years since Norma Jeane aka Marilyn Monroe left us. However, the iconic star continues to intrigue millions of fans and filmmakers to this day. This film, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, traces the often tragic and shocking life of the late Hollywood actress. A must-watch for her fans.

Title: Cobra

Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu

Cast: Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Tamil

Madhiazhagan aka Cobra, a mathematics teacher is actually an assassin on a killing spree. His use of mathematics to help him maneuver his tasks and almost become impossible to catch. Will the police be able to nab him or will he continue to slip away due to his genius methods? Highly recommended especially for Vikram’s stellar act.

Title: Captain

Director: Shakti Soundar Rajan

Cast: Arya, Simran and Aishwarya Lekshmi

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Tamil

Ready to watch something completely out-of-the-box? Check out this fantastic sci-fi thriller about a military officer on a mission against a mysterious ‘creature’! Will he and his team be successful to eliminate the threat or will there be ghastly consequences as a result of their quest? This one’s a nail-biting film with good acting and direction.

Title: Plan A Plan B

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

He’s a no-nonsense lawyer, she’s a matchmaker who’s nursing a broken heart. What do they have in common? Absolutely nothing except a coworking space. This romantic film showcases how two completely different humans can go from detesting one another to falling madly in love!

Title: Karm Yudh

Director: Ravi Adhikari

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Satish Kaushik and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Meet the Roy family, who are all about wealth and power. Based in Kolkata, a deadly fire incident in one of their industries, kickstarts a saga of revenge and power dynamics. Laced with excellent performances, this web series is worth watching!

Title: Theerppu

Director: Rathish Ambat

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Isha Talwar and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Four friends reunite after more than a decade. However, their venue is a locked room which is a part of a horror show! Will they be able to survive or will they be engulfed into the darkness forever? This thriller is full of unpredictable twists and turns.