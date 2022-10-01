BINGE ON: Blonde, Karm Yudh, Vikram-starrer Cobra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Theerppu, and more, THESE are the TOP OTT picks

Title: Blonde
Director: Andrew Dominik
Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It has been 60 years since Norma Jeane aka Marilyn Monroe left us. However, the iconic star continues to intrigue millions of fans and filmmakers to this day. This film, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, traces the often tragic and shocking life of the late Hollywood actress. A must-watch for her fans.
Title: Cobra
Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
Cast: Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan
Platform: SonyLIV
Language: Tamil
Madhiazhagan aka Cobra, a mathematics teacher is actually an assassin on a killing spree. His use of mathematics to help him maneuver his tasks and almost become impossible to catch. Will the police be able to nab him or will he continue to slip away due to his genius methods? Highly recommended especially for Vikram’s stellar act.
Title: Captain
Director: Shakti Soundar Rajan
Cast: Arya, Simran and Aishwarya Lekshmi
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Tamil
Ready to watch something completely out-of-the-box? Check out this fantastic sci-fi thriller about a military officer on a mission against a mysterious ‘creature’! Will he and his team be successful to eliminate the threat or will there be ghastly consequences as a result of their quest? This one’s a nail-biting film with good acting and direction.
Title: Plan A Plan B
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
He’s a no-nonsense lawyer, she’s a matchmaker who’s nursing a broken heart. What do they have in common? Absolutely nothing except a coworking space. This romantic film showcases how two completely different humans can go from detesting one another to falling madly in love!
Title: Karm Yudh
Director: Ravi Adhikari
Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Satish Kaushik and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Meet the Roy family, who are all about wealth and power. Based in Kolkata, a deadly fire incident in one of their industries, kickstarts a saga of revenge and power dynamics. Laced with excellent performances, this web series is worth watching!
Title: Theerppu
Director: Rathish Ambat
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Isha Talwar and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Four friends reunite after more than a decade. However, their venue is a locked room which is a part of a horror show! Will they be able to survive or will they be engulfed into the darkness forever? This thriller is full of unpredictable twists and turns.
