Binge On! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Tadka: Love Is Cooking, Brahmastra and more, THESE OTT releases are highly recommended

Title: Ponniyin Selvan: 1
Director: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and others
Platform: Prime Video
Language: Tamil
This stellar adaptation of Kalki’s Tamil novel of the same name showcases the grandeur of the Chola Empire. In its heart lies a stunning love story infused with a lot of pain and sacrifice. Highly recommended.
Title: Tadka: Love Is Cooking
Director: Prakash Raj
Cast: Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal
Platform: ZEE5
Language: Hindi
A wrong number phone call soon leads to romance brewing between a middle aged man Tukaram and Madhura. When they finally plan to meet, he sends his nephew Siddharth and she asks her friend Nicole to meet pretending to be Tukaram and Madhura. What happens next forms the crux of this sweet, food-themed love story.
Title: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Hindi
After wowing audiences on 70mm, the cinematic spectacle has finally released on OTT. Shiva meets Isha and they fall in love. However, Shiva discovers that he is gifted with a special kind of power — Agniastra. How he uses it to battle evil forces to save the world forms the crux of the story.
Title: Enola Holmes 2
Director: Harry Bradbeer
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Sherlock Holmes' sister Enola Holmes is assigned her maiden mystery case of a missing girl. As she unravels the truth, several twists and turns keep the audience hooked on in this nail biting film. The bonus? Her famous brother too helps the rookie detective.
Title: Minx
Directors: Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Stella Meghie, and others
Cast: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Language: English
Set in the 1970s, a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women’s erotic magazine. What happens next forms the rest of this heartwarming comedy series that sheds a different take on feminism and female sexuality.