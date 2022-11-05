Binge On! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Tadka: Love Is Cooking, Brahmastra and more, THESE OTT releases are highly recommended

A still from Ponniyin Selvan: 1 |

Title: Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and others

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Tamil

This stellar adaptation of Kalki’s Tamil novel of the same name showcases the grandeur of the Chola Empire. In its heart lies a stunning love story infused with a lot of pain and sacrifice. Highly recommended.

Title: Tadka: Love Is Cooking

Director: Prakash Raj

Cast: Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A wrong number phone call soon leads to romance brewing between a middle aged man Tukaram and Madhura. When they finally plan to meet, he sends his nephew Siddharth and she asks her friend Nicole to meet pretending to be Tukaram and Madhura. What happens next forms the crux of this sweet, food-themed love story.

Title: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

After wowing audiences on 70mm, the cinematic spectacle has finally released on OTT. Shiva meets Isha and they fall in love. However, Shiva discovers that he is gifted with a special kind of power — Agniastra. How he uses it to battle evil forces to save the world forms the crux of the story.

Title: Enola Holmes 2

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Sherlock Holmes' sister Enola Holmes is assigned her maiden mystery case of a missing girl. As she unravels the truth, several twists and turns keep the audience hooked on in this nail biting film. The bonus? Her famous brother too helps the rookie detective.

Title: Minx

Directors: Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Stella Meghie, and others

Cast: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Set in the 1970s, a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women’s erotic magazine. What happens next forms the rest of this heartwarming comedy series that sheds a different take on feminism and female sexuality.