Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 12 Live Updates: Abhishek Malhan-Bebika Dhurve Get Into Heated Argument During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 12 (Day 25) episode begins with contestants starting their day, singing and dancing to an energetic song in the garden & shake off their sleepiness.

Jad Hadid offers to put Jiya Shankar's belongings on top, but she declines, stating her need for easy access.

Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani discuss captaincy, with Manisha expressing her desire to become a captain.

Jad Hadid’s TEASING Gone WRONG

Jad talks about Jiya with Avinash and playfully whistles at Bebika, who is dressed up.

Jiya playfully lies down next to Jad, teasing Avinash and Falaq, referring to them as Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev. However, they do not appreciate the joke.

Falaq reacts rudely and shouts at Jiya and Jad, asking them to stay within their limits.

Realizing their mistake, Jiya and Jad apologize to Falaq and Avinash before leaving the scene.

BB House Becomes School For Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss declares Jiya's removal from the captaincy position, signaling the start of the captaincy task.

Avinash receives the task instructions in the storeroom and shares them with the housemates.

The task involves Manisha and Bebika acting as teachers, earning roses from other housemates who play the role of students.

Students collect tiffins placed on their racks, and the participant with the most tiffins after each round eliminates one contestant (excluding Bebika and Manisha) from the captaincy race.

The contender who receives the most roses between Manisha and Bebika will proceed to the final captaincy round.

Abhishek - Bebika's HEATED Argument

Abhishek and Bebika engage in an argument during the task, adding tension to the atmosphere. While Bebika Tells him 'Maa Baap Ne Kuch Sikhaya Nahi Kya?' He hits back at her calling her 'Badtameez', 'Besharam' and much more.

Bebika sends Jad, Avinash and Pooja outside and keeps insulting Abhishek, who goes and writes 'Gadha Teacher' on the board humiliating Bebika. Jiya advises to go ahead and also draw a donkey.

Bebika becomes Hindi Teacher and makes Jad recite hilarious poem in Hindi. She gets more roses than Bebika.

In the end, Avinash and Manisha emerge as contenders for captaincy at the end.

Frustrations & Desires

Bebika vents her frustrations to Jad, while Abhishek shares his desire to see Manisha become a captain before Avinash during dinner.

Jiya’s Attempt To Reconcile With UPSET Jad

Avi asks Jad if he's upset with Jiya, but Jad clarifies that he's not upset but rather angry at her for not choosing him due to his diplomatic nature.

Jiya tries to talk to Jad, but he expresses his disappointment and walks away, leaving the conversation unresolved.

Jad Is OVERREACTING?

Manisha speculates that Jiya removed Jad as a captain because she knew he wouldn't confront her, unlike Avinash.

Jiya discusses the situation with Avinash and Falaq, asserting that Jad is overreacting, while Falaq supports Jad, emphasizing that everyone has different ways of expressing themselves.

Falaq engages in a heartfelt conversation with Jad, where he expresses disappointment in Jiya's actions and how she favored Avinash over him.

Jiya SHOCKS Revealing Personal Details

Jiya confronts Jad in the garden, and a heated exchange follows, highlighting their differing perspectives on their friendship.

Jad reveals his disappointment, while Jiya reveals personal information about her family background on national television, saying 'Shankar' isn't her last name or father's name.

Concerned Friends-Emotional Reunion

Avi approaches Jad to discuss the situation, while Manisha and Bebika discuss the manipulation and exploitation they perceive from the other group, capitalizing on Jad's innocence.

Jad and Jiya's emotional encounter concludes with a heartfelt hug, as Jiya expresses her fear of losing their precious bond.

Pooja expresses her dissatisfaction with Abhishek, Falaq, and Avinash's lack of empathy when Bebika was visibly upset in front of them.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 12 episode ends as Manisha shares what Pooja told with Abhishek, who expresses disappointment in her Pooja's actions.