 Bigg Boss Fame Shanmukh Jaswanth Detained After Being Caught With Ganja In Hyderabad
Both Shanmukh and Sampath were reportedly taken into custody

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image

YouTuber and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula was taken into police custody after he was caught with cannabis, according to several media reports.

A report in 123Telugu.com stated that Shanmukh was apprehended by police in Hyderabad after they discovered cannabis in his possession during an inquiry related to his brother Sampath Vinay.

Both Shanmukh and Sampath were reportedly taken into custody on Thursday.

Reportedly, a complaint registered by Sampath's ex-girlfriend after which Narsingh police reached Sampath's house. Upon reaching, they duo was caught smoking weed.

It has also been reported that Sampath and the woman were in a relationship for over a decade, and got engaged three years ago. However, after separation, Sampath tied with knot with another woman recently.

This reportedly irked his ex-girlfriend who filed a complaint against the brothers with the police. She also accused Sampath of cheating on her.

Shanmukh has not reacted to his arrest yet.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 runner-up has landed himself in trouble. He was also booked in a hit-and-run case earlier and 2021, he was caught in a drunk and driving accident.

Shanmukh is quite active on social media and he has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram. He regularly posts his dance reels and pictures.

