Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports

Avinash Mishra, who is currently making the headlines with his stint in Colors TV’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 is once again in the news for something that is happening outside the house.

Well, a recent media report suggests, that the actor, who claims to be ‘single’ in the show is actually not single. According to a report in Bollywoodshadis, the Bigg Boss 18 fame is in a steady relationship with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s leading lady Bhavika Sharma. A source close to the couple confirmed the same with the portal and went ahead to state that the actress will not comment anything on the same as of now. Speaking to the portal, the source says, “Ek toh woh (Avinash) Bhavika ke har Youtube blog mei hai. That is one thing. Apart from that, I do not think if you ask any of their friends, they are gonna deny it. They are dating. At the present moment nobody from Avinash or Bhavika's team will confirm. She will not comment anything on it."

While Avinash has been constantly linked with Eisha Singh on the show, it is said that the set of the actor’s previous show was very close to that of Bhavika Sharma’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple met through their common friend Ankita, who happened to be Avinash’s classmate. While it is assumed that love blossomed between the two post that, Avinash’s presence is Bhavika Sharma’s multiple YouTube videos is something that is only raising the eyebrows of the fans of the actors further. He was also spotted during the birthday celebrations of the actress.

As for Avinash, the actor is going ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 18. Bhavika’s stint with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the other hand has been a pretty successful one too.