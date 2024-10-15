 Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Opens Up On His 'Weight Loss', Reveals Hrithik Roshan Once Asked Him 'Why Are You So Fat?'
Arfeen Khan, a professional mind coach, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house had once recalled how did he go ahead to become Hrithik Roshan's mind coach. Arfeen is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house along with his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Professionally a mind coach, Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan shares a close knit bond with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Arfeen, who has been a mind coach of Hrithik Roshan for the past few years now revealed how did it all fall in place.

The Bigg Boss 18 fame had once revealed that it was his weight loss that got Hrithik Roshan to hire him as a mind coach. Recalling his first meeting with Hrithik through their common friends, Arfeen revealed Hrithik asked him, ''Why are you so fat?'' The Bigg Boss 18 fame then went ahead to recall Hrithik giving him a diet plan that would help him lose 10 kgs in 10 weeks, however, Arfeen lost 14 kgs instead.

article-image

When the Dhoom 2 actor saw Arfeen next, he was shocked to see his drastic transformation and asked him how did he do the same. Replying to Hrithik, Arfeen revealed that it was 'mind coaching' that helped him lose the weight. Curious to know about it, it was then that Hrithik expressed his interest in learning the same and control his mind. Hrithik then hired Arfeen as a mind coach and the two started working together.

For the uninformed, during the grand premiere of the show, Hrithik was also seen giving a message for Arfeen and called the makers of the show 'lucky' to have him all to themselves for three months. Not just Hrithik, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan too were seen heaping praises on the popular mind coach.

article-image

Arfeen along with his wife Sara has participated in the show. In one of the episodes, when the former was seen discussing 'trigger points' with co contestant Karanveer Mehra, the actor claimed that Arfeen had 'forcefully converted' Sara to Islam. This did not go well with Arfeen who then called out Karan for the personal remark. Arfeen also clarified that he never forced Sara to convert to Islam. Karan then went ahead to add that this is Arfeen's trigger point.

article-image

