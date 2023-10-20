 Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes To Cousin Mannara Chopra, Shares Throwback Photo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes To Cousin Mannara Chopra, Shares Throwback Photo

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Sends Best Wishes To Cousin Mannara Chopra, Shares Throwback Photo

Mannara Chopra is currently seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image

Global star Priyanka Chopra sent best wishes to her cousin, actress Mannara Chopra, who has participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. On Friday (October 20), Priyanka also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story.

Priyanka shared a photo from the day she was crowned Miss World. PeeCee is seen adorably holding Mannara close in the image.

For those unversed, Mannara's mother, Priyanka Chopra's father and Parineeti Chopra's father are siblings.

Mannara is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17. In the latest episode of one of the controversial reality shows, Mannara was seen breaking down after suffering an anxiety attack.

While interacting with Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Mannara claimed that she is getting affected as her co-contestants are constantly questioning her about her family. She added that despite her avoiding the topic, several housemates had been trying to make her spill some beans.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's UNSEEN Photos With Cousins Priyanka & Parineeti
article-image

Mannara also told Ankita that she was not comfortable talking about her family on national television as she wishes to build an identity of her own.

About actress Mannara Chopra

Mannara has followed her cousins' footsteps and she too has been a part of several Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut with Zid in 2014. The actress has been a part of several films like Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Kaaval, Thikka, Rogue, Sita and others.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Suffers Anxiety Attack, Breaks Down After Housemates Question About Her...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Team; Jackie Shroff REACTS

Rajinikanth Sends Best Wishes To Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Team; Jackie Shroff REACTS

Ganapath Early Reviews: Netizens Laud Tiger Shroff's Action, Slam Makers For Poor VFX & Screenplay

Ganapath Early Reviews: Netizens Laud Tiger Shroff's Action, Slam Makers For Poor VFX & Screenplay

Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Mannara Chopra's Real Name Is Barbie Handa?

Bigg Boss 17: Did You Know Mannara Chopra's Real Name Is Barbie Handa?

'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)

'I Want To Vomit': Teary-Eyed Madonna Stops Concert To Address Israel-Palestine Conflict (WATCH)