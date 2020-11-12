Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani calls his eviction unfair

The last eviction from Bigg Boss 14 saw TV actor Nishant Singh Malkhani bidding adieu to the reality show due to less votes in his favour from co-contestants. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik had to go out of the show as she received least number of votes from the audience. However, Nishant call his eviction by BB housemates unfair.

“Not just me, the whole world is calling it unfair. The audience is calling it unfair. I had lakhs of votes, lakhs of more votes than Kavita Kaushik; she was nowhere close to my vote count. But at the last moment, Bigg Boss changed the rules. I am not saying I was enjoying myself too much as I was not fitting in. They are not my kind of people. I belong to a different class of society and I cannot stoop down to their level. I stand by the fact that the eviction was unfair for the viewers who had invested their time and resources to vote for their favourite contestants on the show,” says Nishant.

He asserts that some people in the house targeted him by playing a dirty game, especially, Jaan Kumar Sanu. “Their motto was to eliminate competition. Else why would so many people take my name at the same time…I was an easy target. I was making sure that my stand is visible to the audience despite being in any group. I was slowly and steadily adjusting to the house; I only sat with people who I connected with. However, all went wrong in that swap when Abhinav Shukla was supposed to be the captain, but Bigg Boss made Eijaz Khan the captain. He had a problem with me, Jaan back-stabbed me, he was a snake. I supported him till the end. He took my name because Eijaz wanted him to,” adds Nishant.

Sharing his best and worst experience of his stay in the house, he adds, “The best was the first task — Mere Angne Mein. It was a gruelling exercise, but fun at the same time. It was physically punishing and that’s when I started showing myself to the audience. I was made the captain that time. However, soon people started with their politics and I lost the captaincy.”

If given a chance to go back to the house as a wild card entry, Nishant claims he hasn’t thought about it. “I am very happy to be outside right now. If people are saying I am too decent to be in the house, then it is a compliment for me and my parents’ upbringing,” he quips.

Ask him who he considers the top two contestants, he says, “I think it will be Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. They are not faking anything and are not immoral like Eijaz and Pavitra Punia by resorting to cheap tactics.”

The actor, who was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has been offered a web series, a couple of music videos and a TV show as well. However, he only plans to take up what suits his “liking and taste” and feels he “would be happy to act in front of the camera.”

As for his future plans, Nishant signs off by saying, “I am never content, I always need something better. With OTT platforms, you have film-like content. So my current aim is to make my name on the web space.”