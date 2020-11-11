'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's father says 'I have sworn never to speak to her for life!'

Punjabi actor-singer and 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has declared that he will never speak to her again. Singh said that Shehnaaz didn't pay a visit to her family despite being in Chandigarh for a shoot.
In an interview with Tellychakkar, Santokh said that he found out through the internet that his daughter was in town for a shoot. He couldn't reach out to her as he didn't have the actress' manager's number, he said.
He was quoted by the outlet as saying, "Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him."
Vowing to never talk to his daughter, Santokh added, "Now when will we get a chance to see her, even I do not know, as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!"
For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who ruled the Bigg Boss 13 house with their chemistry and romance, were reportedly in Punjab to shoot for a song. The actor recently shared photos and videos from the trip where he can be seen having a great time in the mustard fields. Shehnaaz had also shared beautiful pictures with her mother on her verified Instagram account.
