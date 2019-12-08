Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shocks everyone, enters house to console Rashami Desai

Television reality show Bigg-Boss 13 turned even bitter in the last episode when host Salman Khan made a shocking revelation about Arhaan Khan to contestant Rashami Desai. However, in another surprise, the actor will be seen enterting the house for the first time to console Rashami.
While yesterday's news shattered Rashami, Salman will play a dual role of consoling her and addressing her relationship with Arhaan to clear the air. He will be seen sitting between both the contestants and expressing his incredulity towards Arhaan's deception.
Asking both the contestants to address and talk about this problem immediately, he clarifies to her that it would have been a great injustice if he hadn't told her the truth before the proposal.
Further, Salman gets hard on Arhaan and asks him to explain the reason behind hiding such an important part of his past from the one he chooses to spend his life with.
As soon as Salman exits the house, 'Dabangg 3' team including Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhu Deva enter the stage as 'Dabangg' fever takes over the audience.
Later, he also called his friend and another actor from the movie, the Kannada Bigg Boss host, Kiccha Sudeep, but only through video call as he was unable to physically be present there. The team enjoyed for a while and then bid-adieu to everyone.
Meanwhile, Salman was seen upset with the housemates owing to their inhumane behavior for the whole week. He further points out the necessity to clear all the misunderstandings going on in the house between the contestants.
The drama in the upcoming episode will contiue as the most difficult time of week is here which will mark the end of someone’s journey through the elimination. As soon as is the time say goodbye, Salman announces a shocking twist.
He says that while Shefali and Himanshi are in the bottom two their fate will be decided by the housemates. He asks each one of them to take to choose who they feel should stay and who deserves to get eliminated.
Later, Salman shows the viewers a special message from Devoleena who informs that since she is unwell and resting, ex Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta will enter the house and play the game on her behalf.
