Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shocks everyone, enters house to console Rashami Desai

Television reality show Bigg-Boss 13 turned even bitter in the last episode when host Salman Khan made a shocking revelation about Arhaan Khan to contestant Rashami Desai. However, in another surprise, the actor will be seen enterting the house for the first time to console Rashami.

While yesterday's news shattered Rashami, Salman will play a dual role of consoling her and addressing her relationship with Arhaan to clear the air. He will be seen sitting between both the contestants and expressing his incredulity towards Arhaan's deception.

Asking both the contestants to address and talk about this problem immediately, he clarifies to her that it would have been a great injustice if he hadn't told her the truth before the proposal.