Did Rani Mukerji take a dig at 'larger-than-life cops' played by Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn?

"If you're not human, you can't feel or emote. Shivani is a woman, and she's bada**, strong, courageous and she's represents all these women cops who have served our country and our people tirelessly for so many years, but have not really been given the mainstream or that kind of an acknowledgement they deserve," she adds.

Rani says audiences have always seen a heroic male police officer on screen and somewhere with "Mardaani" she is trying to break that mould of a larger-than-life cop.

"Today when a person is thinking of a cop, somewhere, they will see my imagery of a female cop. This is how our country is, because there are so many female cops who are brave. So why are we never told about how courageous they are? Why is it always about men? That's because in mainstream cinema, we've always seen those, larger-than-life cops. So somewhere I think it is, at least, breaking that mould."

Crimes against women always angered the actor but after the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, Rani says she felt a strong urge to talk about women safety and other social issues and 2014's "Mardaani", directed by Pradeep Sarkar, was born out of that rage.

The actor, who is now gearing for the release of "Mardaani 2", says as an artiste she felt the best way to express her anguish was through cinema.

"The first film was obviously, born out of the rage that we felt for Nirbhaya. I think as a country, we all were quite angered and shaken up. Because that was the first time through the media, we actually got to know the gory details of what happened to that woman.