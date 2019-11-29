Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji overcomes hydrophobia for action sequence

Rani Mukerji’s much-awaited next, Mardaani 2, has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline that is inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. And, we hear, for a particular chase sequence, Rani overcame hydrophobia to hunt down her cold-blooded nemesis.

Rani reveals saying, “There was a scene in the film that required me to do an underwater action sequence. When I heard it for the first time during the script narration from Gopi I was quite disturbed because honestly, I have fear of water as I actually do not know how to swim. From childhood, I have the fear of getting into the pool. All my life I have tried several times to be able to get myself to swim but unfortunately, I have not been successful. The first thing I asked Gopi after the narration got over is how important is the underwater sequence, is it very imperative for the film or whether we can do without it. To my utter shock, Gopi said that it cannot be changed and he would like to shoot the sequence underwater and he would prefer not changing it.”