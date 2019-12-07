Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's revelation about Arhaan's marriage and kid leaves Rashami stunned

Weekend Ka Vyaar is what Bigg Boss fans anticipatingly wait for. Salman Khan often gives it back to contestants who have messed up the whole week. The weekend is here and the anxiety holds strong. Who will be evicted this weekend? Which nominated contestant will be safe? The questions are never-ending. It has been a week that witnessed a range of emotions and of-course physical fights. This week's Weekend Ka Vyaar is, however, going to leave fans shocked.

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen making a jaw-dropping revelation about Arhaan Khan's personal life that will not only leave audiences but also his girlfriend Rashami Desai stunned.

Salman Khan looks furious as he asks Arhaan about the members of his family. And the next question comes as a shock to Rashami too. Salman asks Rashami if she's aware of Arhaan's marriage and kid.

Rashami looks as shocked as everyone else as she looks at Arhaan for answers.