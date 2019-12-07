Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's revelation about Arhaan's marriage and kid leaves Rashami stunned

Weekend Ka Vyaar is what Bigg Boss fans anticipatingly wait for. Salman Khan often gives it back to contestants who have messed up the whole week. The weekend is here and the anxiety holds strong. Who will be evicted this weekend? Which nominated contestant will be safe? The questions are never-ending. It has been a week that witnessed a range of emotions and of-course physical fights. This week's Weekend Ka Vyaar is, however, going to leave fans shocked.
In the promo, Salman Khan is seen making a jaw-dropping revelation about Arhaan Khan's personal life that will not only leave audiences but also his girlfriend Rashami Desai stunned.
Salman Khan looks furious as he asks Arhaan about the members of his family. And the next question comes as a shock to Rashami too. Salman asks Rashami if she's aware of Arhaan's marriage and kid.
Rashami looks as shocked as everyone else as she looks at Arhaan for answers.
Rashami's Bigg Boss BFF, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Twitter to thank Salman for letting Rashami know the truth.
Before, this Arhaan was accused by his ex-girlfriend of duping her of Rs. 5 lakh.
Recently, wildcard contestant, Arhaan Khan had landed into trouble as his ex-girlfriend and actress Amrita Dhanoa has accused him of tricking and extracting Rs 5 lakh from her. She even accused him of cheating her several times with other people while they were together.
Earlier, when Amrita claimed that she is Arhaan's ex-girlfriend, the latter denied the allegations completely and said he didn't even know her.
Meanwhile, as soon as he entered the house, he proposed the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress going down on his knees. Offering her a ring which his sister made for the special one. Arhaan expressed his love to which, Rashami couldn't help but say yes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)