Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth, Asim, Bhau and Shehnaz to get evicted for physical violence?

Salman Khan is seen asking Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau to pack their bags and leave because of the non-violence policy of the show.

Weekend Ka Vyaar is what Bigg Boss fans anticipatingly wait for. Salman Khan often gives it back to contestants who have messed up the whole week. The weekend is here and the anxiety holds strong. Who will be evicted this weekend? Which nominated contestant will be safe? The questions are never-ending. It has been a week that witnessed a range of emotions and of-course physical fights.

In the promo, Salman is seen asking the above-mentioned contestants to pack their bags and leave. This comes after the contestants got into a physical fight during the task. Apparently, there have been 2 fractures and 6 x-rays in just this one week.

In the promo, Salman can be heard saying, "Pheli fursat mein niklo."

Explicit language, extreme egos and explosive rage are nothing new in "Bigg Boss". This year, however, housemates are engaging in something they never did before.

Participants in the ongoing "Bigg Boss season 13" do not hesitate to engage in physical fights. Be it, Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, housemates this season seem solely interested in taking the controversial reality show to a new low.

Paras Chhabra left the house earlier this week for a finger surgery as he injured himself during the task. Not just that, During the luxury budget task Asim and Arhaan were seen getting physical and using force to try and stop each other. On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill accused Shefali Jariwala of slapping her and things took an ugly turn as they got into a physical fight.

Hindustani Bhau was seen breaking the rule of the house and s;eeping during the day. This even lead to an argument between him and Mahira-Shehnaz.

Rashami Desai got involved in an argument with Shehnaz Gill and hurt herself while pulling a doll from her hand, according to a source.

While snatching the doll, one of the fingers of her left hand got injured. Later, after consulting a doctor, she got to know that it was a hairline fracture.

These events took place in just one last week and of course has left Salman fuming.